Amish Srivastava tackles election scenario, democratic set-up in his short film 'Biscut'

'Biscut' revolves around elections in Uttar Pradesh

Amish Srivastava tackles election scenario, democratic set-up in his short film 'Biscut'

Short film 'Biscut' released on February 7 on Gorilla Shorts YouTube Channel. Twitter/ @amishsrivastava

Mumbai, February 12

Director Amish Srivastava opens up about his short film 'Biscut' that revolves around elections in Uttar Pradesh and how the core issues turned out to be caste and religion in place of development and social welfare.

The protagonist of the movie is a Dalit, named, Bhura, played by Amarjeet Singh, who was last seen in the web series 'Mirzapur' and 'Paatal Lok'. Biscuit baker Sattan is essayed by Chetan Sharma and it also features Chittaranjan Tripathy of 'Sacred Games'.

Amish, who lives in Virginia, USA, shares about his inspiration behind making this short film: "I am so lucky to be born and grew up in India, the world's largest democracy, and then I moved to America 14 years back in the oldest democracy in the world. As a journalist, I have travelled to Africa, Afghanistan, and Iraq and seen close conflicts. Even if it may not be perfect, democracy is the best form of government available. But it should be a real democracy. Free and fair elections, institutions, and the media. And it is not functioning in most of the world as it should in its basic form." He adds on the scenario of democratic set-up worldwide and says that the democratic leaders are finding ways to stick to power, and they fail to show empathy to the most significant cause of everything - rising inequality.

"While I was travelling worldwide, a song by the famous Beatles singer John Lennon 'Power to the people', kept ringing in my ears. As a journalist by training and a filmmaker, music lover by heart, all this information was pressuring me to develop a solution that empowers the weak without dealing with a revolution and civil war because that's what it ends up to be. People take it only up to a specific limit, and then there are no other ways." 'Biscut' was released in India on February 7 on the Gorilla Shorts YouTube channel.

The director shares further on his working experience with the actors and the difficulties faced by the entire crew while shooting in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh during summers. The entire crew and lead actors were stationed in Balrampur for about 10 days and the shooting was completed in seven days. The shooting took place in Surat Singh Deeh, a remote village of Balrampur. Villagers also played an important role in the film.

"I was worried. It was more than 45 degrees celsius and it was too hot. But these three people are actors who would do anything to live the characters they were written. So, I told them specifically that from Lucknow they have to come by car for 4 to 5 hours then - every day go to that remote village another one-and-a-half hours from the hotel at Balrampur. But they all supported me so well. So, we shot for a week - day and night, cooking food near the village - and no one had any demands." He expresses his gratitude for the actors as well as villagers and adds: "They camouflaged with the lifestyle of the other crew members. I am grateful to them, and the reviews about their acting have been great. But the surprising element for me was another part.

"We still needed more than a dozen actors who played significant roles in the film. And we had to ask in the village. Whoever showed the interest, we cast them. While these three actors gave a brilliant and robust structure to the story, the presence of the actual villagers, none of them had seen a camera in their lives, gave a feel of reality. And that was a fantastic convincing flavour to the film." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

2
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

3
Haryana

Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

5
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

6
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

7
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

8
Sports

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians laps up Ishan Kishan for 15.25 crore, second-costliest Indian after Yuvraj

9
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

10
Chandigarh

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

CBI books ABG Shipyard Ltd in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks

Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by two hours

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel

Mamata Banerjee forms 20-member TMC working committee to stem internal discord

Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift

Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

Chandigarh records 87 new Covid cases

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints