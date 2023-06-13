 Amit Pahel will be playing a double agent in Crackdown Season 2 : The Tribune India

Amit Pahel will be playing a double agent in Crackdown Season 2

Amit Pahel will be playing a double agent in Crackdown Season 2


Was acting always on your wish-list?

No, it wasn’t initially. But when I came to Delhi University for my graduation, I met a few students who were into theatre. I found it interesting, so I joined the theatre society of my college and I kept on doing it after my graduation as well.

If you were not an actor, what would you be?

It’s a tough one. I don’t think I can imagine myself doing anything else other than acting.

Describe your character in Crackdown 2.

My character’s name is Sanjay Shah. He is a music teacher in Delhi. His original name is Firoz and he used to live in Kashmir with his elder brother Khalil. He was a decent schoolboy, but at a certain point, his friend, who has a connection with a terrorist organisation, made him believe that Indians are not good for their community and they are killing them for no reason, so to stop them, they need to take weapons and start a war.

What made you say yes to the show?

The writing of the series was the primary factor that made me say yes to it, especially the character of Sanjay Shah.

What do you enjoy most about acting?

In real life, I’m an overthinker. Acting is something that keeps me and my mind at peace.

What are your greatest strengths and weaknesses?

My loved ones and family are definitely my biggest strengths. My biggest weakness is my short temper.

Television, web shows or Bollywood?

All of them honestly. I just want to act, and I would be lucky if I got to work in every medium.

How was your working experience with the cast of Crackdown 2?

It was lovely, and I got to learn so much from everyone on the sets. All of them were so supportive and humble. I loved working with Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

What do you think can make a role challenging?

The inner conflict of a character makes it challenging and interesting at the same time. As an actor, I always look for such layered characters where you get to do so much.

How would you approach a scene when you don’t get along with your co-stars?

I have never gotten into such a situation. If such a situation arises, I will definitely talk to my co-star until we’re on the same page.

