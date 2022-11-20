Amit Sadh announces his next project, Pune Highway

Amit Sadh has been associated with successful shows like Avrodh, Zidd, Duranga and others. The actor also made a huge buzz with back-to-back seasons of Breathe. Now Sadh announced on Instagram his upcoming project Pune Highway. He will soon begin the shoot of the film. Titled as Pune Highway, it is written and directed by Rahul Da Cunha.

The actor shared a picture of the screenplay’s cover page and wrote, “A new cinematic journey begins. Pune Highway cross fades from an award- winning play to a dream of becoming a film to a screenplay by @rahuldacunha @bugskrishna, who also co-direct this fabulous drama-thriller... Wish us luck as we start driving on that highway of thrills, drama and discovery...”