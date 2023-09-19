Amit Sadh cleans up part of Rakchham village during his bike expedition

IANS

Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his work in Sultan, Jeet Ki Zid, Avrodh, Breathe etc, is currently on a month-long motorcycle trip around India, and it’s not just about adventure for him, but he is also committed to protecting the natural beauty.

During his journey, he’s been to many places like Balasinor, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Theog, Sangla, Kaza, Jispa, Purne, Padum, Kargil, and Leh.

What’s special about his trip is that he’s doing his best to keep these places clean and beautiful. He’s setting a good example for all travellers.

A source said, “Amit is deeply concerned about the environment. He doesn’t want to see it being harmed. One remarkable stop on his journey happened in Rakchham (Himachal Pradesh) where he took a break but went beyond that.”

“Amit voluntarily took the initiative to clean up the area, gathering the discarded garbage left behind by tourists. His actions reflect a profound belief that every traveller has a responsibility to preserve the cleanliness of our surroundings and minimise our impact on the environment,” added the source.

Earlier, while reflecting upon this adventurous and nourishing journey, Amit had shared, “Whenever I hit the road, riding truly becomes a soul-awakening experience for me. I have had the pleasure of meeting people from various corners of our country, relishing delicious local cuisine, immersing myself in their diverse cultures, and marvelling at our nation’s breathtaking natural beauty.”

On the work front, Amit has slice-of-life film Sukhee and Duranga Season 2, along with other yet-to-be-announced ventures.