Amit Sadh completes the second schedule of Main

After a grilling schedule for Main, which began last month, Amit Sad wrapped up shooting. Main is a cop drama.

The actor recently shared some of the unseen stills from his last day on the sets on social media. Amit will share screen space with Esha Deol Takhtani, Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Milind Gunaji. The film is directed by a debutant filmmaker, Sachin Saraf.

Apart from Main, whose release date will be announced soon, Amit has some interesting projects, including the short film Ghuspaith, Pune Highway, Duranga 2, and more.