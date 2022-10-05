Amit Sadh is deeply inspired by Hollywood star Jeremy Samuel Piven

Amit Sadh is currently holidaying in the US. The actor was happy to meet Hollywood star Jeremy Samuel Piven, since he is greatly inspired and influenced by the American actor-comedian-producer. Amit, who will be seen portraying an interesting and an equally challenging role of a photojournalist in his forthcoming short film titled Ghuspaith—Beyond Borders, shared a picture with the Golden Globe Award winner on social media.
Amit also wrote, “Jeremy Piven’s portrayal of Ari Gold (Entourage) is one of the first few performances that inspired me when I started my acting career. It continues even today after meeting him; I find him bold and he has the fortitude and courage to push through life’s ordeals. He has greatly influenced me. I look forward to your next film and can’t wait to see you tap dancing.” — TMS
