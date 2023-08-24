Amit Trivedi and SlowCheeta come together for music video, Mohabbat

Get ready to groove as an electrifying collaboration presents the much-awaited release of Mohabbat.

This musical creation intertwines the timeless charm of Bollywood melodies with the pulse-pounding beats of Hip Hop. This revolutionary fusion is the brainchild of none other than musical maverick Amit Trivedi and the dynamic rapper SlowCheeta, delivering an auditory experience that transcends genres with sheer swag.

