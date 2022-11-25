Amit Trivedi is out with independent album, Jadu Salona

Amit Trivedi is the man behind some of the innovative soundtracks for films like Dev D, Lootera, and Manmarziyaan. He had earlier announced the release of Jadu Salona, his debut, solo independent album, exclusively through his own label, AT Azaad in partnership with Believe Label and Artist Solutions. The album debuted with the title track, Jadu Salona, on November 1 followed by an album launch on November 21.

The songs, Jadu Salona and Nirmohi, focus on letting go of memories, while Shehnaiyaan and Rahiyo Na have lively, groovy tunes with a hint of electric pop. Amit says, “Jadu Salona is close to my heart since it is my first independent album. And I’ve chosen love as the theme of the album. And I hope the audience will shower it with love.”