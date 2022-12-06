Taking a trip down memory lane, Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 14’s KBC Juniors would have host Amitabh Bachchan adorn his old school uniform.
Sporting the crest of his school, Sherwood College of Nainital, Uttarakhand, Big B would be looking dapper but giddy as a schoolboy in his green school uniform, telling everyone how he is wearing his uniform after 65 years. Taking viewers back to school, the upcoming episode will see contestants wearing their colours, each adorning their school’s uniform.
Playing the game with contestant Anvishaa Tyagi, in a segment during the episode, the host would also talk about his days in his school, how him and his gang of friends would often jump the walls of the school to eat food in Nainital and how they would not require blazers in the cold of because they would play so much they would get hot. He would also reminisce about his school’s canteen food.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing
India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days
At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...