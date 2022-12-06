Taking a trip down memory lane, Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, Season 14’s KBC Juniors would have host Amitabh Bachchan adorn his old school uniform.

Sporting the crest of his school, Sherwood College of Nainital, Uttarakhand, Big B would be looking dapper but giddy as a schoolboy in his green school uniform, telling everyone how he is wearing his uniform after 65 years. Taking viewers back to school, the upcoming episode will see contestants wearing their colours, each adorning their school’s uniform.

Playing the game with contestant Anvishaa Tyagi, in a segment during the episode, the host would also talk about his days in his school, how him and his gang of friends would often jump the walls of the school to eat food in Nainital and how they would not require blazers in the cold of because they would play so much they would get hot. He would also reminisce about his school’s canteen food.