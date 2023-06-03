Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan complete 50 years of togetherness; daughter Shweta Bachchan reveals the secret of their happy marriage

Chandigarh, June 3
Bollywood’s most iconic couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. On this occasion, their daughter Shweta Bachchan turned to Instagram and posted a vintage photo of the couple looking at each other.
In the photograph, Amitabh is seen looking intently at Jaya and their gaze is enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat.
Along with the photo, Shweta also revealed the secret of their long and happy married life. She wrote:
“Happy 50th parents Rs now you're "Golden" once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it!!”
Netizens loved the chemistry and bond of the couple which can be seen in the photograph.
One user wrote, “How beautiful are they???? “
Another wrote, “Happy 50th to your parents!!! Lots of love!”
Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot this day in 1973.
