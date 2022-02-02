Amitabh Bachchan announces the release date of 'Jhund'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’ ' gets a release date. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 4.

The sports drama is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

Amitabh Bachchan announced the news on his social media handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Jhund also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.

The movie is being helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for helming National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat. Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule’s debut as a Bollywood film director. The movie will be jointly produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Bhushan Kumar, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa.

#AmitabhBachchan #jhund