Amitabh Bachchan announces the release date of 'Jhund'

Chandigarh, February 2
Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Jhund’ ' gets a release date. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 4.
The sports drama is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer.In the film, Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.
Amitabh Bachchan announced the news on his social media handle.
View this post on Instagram
Jhund also stars Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.
The movie is being helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagraj Manjule, best known for helming National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat. Jhund marks Nagraj Manjule’s debut as a Bollywood film director. The movie will be jointly produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Bhushan Kumar, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Focus of Budget on providing basic amenities to poor, middle class, youth: PM
Modi was giving an address on 'Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha' a...
Supreme Court collegium recommends elevation of 6 judicial officers as Delhi High Court judges
The collegium held deliberations on February 1 and recommend...
Punjab Congress to release theme song today, seek people's response on its CM face
The voters are being given three options—Channi, Sidhu or no...
46 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar
The former PPCC chief was addressing a rally in Abohar in su...
To condemn every marriage as violent and every man a rapist not advisable: Smriti Irani
Her comments come in response to CPI leader Binoy Viswam's s...