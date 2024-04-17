Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman to be conferred Mangeshkar family awards

Mumbai, April 17
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shall be conferred the ‘Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar’ at a function scheduled here on April 24, while music maestro A R Rahman shall be bestowed the ‘Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award,’ next week, the organisers said.
The award is given by the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratisthan in Pune, nurtured by the eminent Mangeshkar family, and shall be given away to Bachchan on his 82nd death anniversary, along with a musical tribute.
Earlier, the inaugural award was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2022), followed by veteran singer Asha Bhosale (2023), for their path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to the country, its people and society.
Besides Bachchan and Rahman, the other prominent awardees in different categories are: ‘Ghalib’ as Best Marathi Play of the Year, NGO Deepstambh Foundation Manobal of Jalgaon, litterateur Manjiri Phadke, comedian Ashok Saraf, actress Padmini Kolhapure, singer Roopkumar Rathod, journalist S B Torsekar, actor Atul Parchure, producer and actor Randeep Hooda.
The awardees’ list was announced by siblings Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Usha Mangeshkar. The honours shall be done at the hands of Asha Bhonsle on April 24.
Prominent singer Vibhavari Apte-Joshi and her team will pay a musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar that evening, being organised by the Pratisthan and Hridayesh Arts.
