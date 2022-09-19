Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher 'celebrate life' in new poster of 'Uunchai'

ANI
Mumbai, September 19
Amitabh Bachchan shared a new poster from his upcoming film 'Uunchai' on Monday.
Amitabh, in the poster, could be seen along with his costar Anupam Kher and Boman Irani sitting on a hilltop amid a mesmerising view of the Himalayas.
Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped the poster captioning it, "Proud to bring to you the second poster of our film #Uunchai. Come watch me and my friends @anupampkher and @boman_irani celebrate friendship, adventure and life with your friends and family! A film by #SoorajBarjatya and @rajshrifilms in association with @mahaveer_jain_films and @boundlessmedia.in, @uunchaithemovie will be in a theatre near you on 11.11.22. Save the Date!"
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Anupam Kher and Boman Irani also shared the poster.
Anupam wrote in Hindi," Introducing my next film.... Uunchai! With Uunchai... Celebrate #Friendship. Celebrate #Adventure. Celebrate #Life!! Experience the magic of #Uunchai on 11.11.22!."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, Boman wrote, "Super excited to unveil the second poster of our film #Uunchai!" Earlier, on the occasion of friendship day, Amitab unveiled the first poster of his film 'Uunchai'.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The film is Directed by Sooraj Barjatya under Raj Shri production.
The film which is set to hit the theatres in November this year will see Neena Gupta, and Sarika, with Parineeti Chopra in a special appearance. The film also stars Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali Sodhi.
Makers began shooting for 'Uunchai' in October 2021 in Nepal. In April 2022, a bollywood star announced the wrap of the film on his Instagram account.
#amitabh bachchan #anupam kher #Boman Irani #sooraj barjatya #Uunchai
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth funeral LIVE Updates: Hearse carrying queen’s coffin on its way to Windsor Castle, her final resting place
Congregation of around 2,000 guests made up of world leaders...
Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP, merges his Punjab Lok Congress with saffron party
I consulted my party members who all agreed that if we want ...
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Kharar court sends three accused to 7-day police remand
Much will now depend on the forensic analysis of the phones ...
High Commission condemns violence against Indian community in Leicester, seeks action against culprits
A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershir...