Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action after Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video goes viral

ANI

Mumbai, November 6

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has called for legal action after a deepfake video of actor Rashmika Mandanna went viral on social media.

After a modified video of his 'Goodbye' co-star 'Pushpa' appeared online on Sunday, Amitabh took to X to say, "Yes this is a strong case for legal."

yes this is a strong case for legal https://t.co/wHJl7PSYPN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2023

The woman with Rashmika's face was seen entering a lift wearing a black swimsuit in the unconfirmed video. The video quickly went viral and several social media users came forward to confirm that it was a deepfake.

Amitabh also shared a video of information on X.

Amitabh and Rashmika have worked together in 'Goodbye,' a family comedy-drama film written and directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Bahl, Viraj Savant, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film also stars Neena Gupta, with Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan, and Arun Bali in supporting parts.

The film was released on October 7, last year.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

He will also be seen in 'Thalaivar 170' alongside megastar Rajinikanth and they are to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film. The actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in the Pan-India film 'Pushpa 2'.

She also has 'Chaava' in her kitty. The film is all set to hit theatres on December 6, 2024.

