Amitabh Bachchan calls Waheeda Rehman 'exemplary artiste'

IANS

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on legendary actress Waheeda Rehman, and said he believes the latter should have been awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Waheeda was conferred withthe Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema at the 69th National Film Awards. Known for films like Guide, Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Delhi-6, Kaagaz Ke Phool and several others, the actress has a career spanning almost seven decades.

In the episode 54 of reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, host Amitabh Bachchan said: “Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Dev Anand’s birth centenary day. She got the award on his 100th birthday. It was a coincidence. An exemplary artiste. I feel she should have been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. She’s my favourite. Yes. I am a big fan of hers. I’ve had the good fortune of working with her. She’s good-hearted and a very simple-natured woman for an artiste of her stature.”

