Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

Chandigarh, November 30

It’s a matter of days before Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, would embark on his acting journey with ‘The Archies’. Understandably, the entire Bachchan family is super excited about his debut.

So when Amitabh Bachchan saw Abhishek Bachachan and Agastya Nanda pose for camera at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, he made sure to express his joy and pride on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared the photo of his son and grandson from the screening and in Hindi he wrote, “Rakt behta hai, dono mein Bachchan hai, aashirwaad sada unka tum dono pe,” followed by a folded hands emoji.

Agastya's sister, Navya Nanda, responded with a red-heart emoji, emphasizing the family's support. Abhishek Bachchan also chimed in with a smiling emoji.

"The Archies," also marks Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor’s debut and also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The film, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics, is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

At the time of its trailer release, Amitabh Bachchan shared his excitement with his fans by sharing it on social media. While extending blessings to Agastya, he wrote, “Agastya my love blessings and more… you carry the torch ably ahead.”

Even Abhishek Bachchan has been very vocal about his joy on seeing Agastya join the film industry.

In a heartwarming note, he wrote. "This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one… the journey has just begun. Play hard! Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies!.”

