 Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

Agastya Nanda is all set for his grand debut in ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional seeing son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya Nanda in one frame, ‘Rakt behta hai’

Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Instagram/amitabhbachchan, viralbhayani



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 30

It’s a matter of days before Agastya Nanda, the grandson of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, would embark on his acting journey with ‘The Archies’. Understandably, the entire Bachchan family is super excited about his debut.

So when Amitabh Bachchan saw Abhishek Bachachan and Agastya Nanda pose for camera at the screening of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, he made sure to express his joy and pride on social media.

Check out the two at 'Sam Bahadur' screening:

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared the photo of his son and grandson from the screening and in Hindi he wrote, “Rakt behta hai, dono mein Bachchan hai, aashirwaad sada unka tum dono pe,” followed by a folded hands emoji.

Here's the post:

Agastya's sister, Navya Nanda, responded with a red-heart emoji, emphasizing the family's support. Abhishek Bachchan also chimed in with a smiling emoji.

"The Archies," also marks Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor’s debut and also stars Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The film, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics, is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

At the time of its trailer release, Amitabh Bachchan shared his excitement with his fans by sharing it on social media. While extending blessings to Agastya, he wrote, “Agastya my love blessings and more… you carry the torch ably ahead.”

Take a look:

Even Abhishek Bachchan has been very vocal about his joy on seeing Agastya join the film industry.

Abhishek also shared the trailer:

In a heartwarming note, he wrote. "This is just so cool! Can’t wait to see it. Agastya, I’m so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one… the journey has just begun. Play hard! Zo, you’ve knocked it out of the park again! And to the rest of the kids and the crew, all the very best. Very exciting. Welcome to the movies!.”

#Amitabh Bachchan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

US files charges against two Indians for bid to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

2
Diaspora

Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler

3
Haryana

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

4
India

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

5
Punjab

Punjab Govt passes three money Bills, aims to improve fiscal health

6
Chandigarh

Hidden camera found in women’s washroom in Chandigarh house; girl, male accomplice arrested

7
India

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

8
Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow man tells police he took to crime as he had to feed 2 wives, 9 kids and 6 girlfriends

9
Punjab

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

10
World

Nepal becomes first South Asian country to officially register same-sex marriage

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Top News

Exit poll results 2023 LIVE Updates: Predictions for five states shortly

Advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress ahead in Chhattisgarh, Telangana: Exit polls

In Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement is locked in close race ...

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Boost to armed forces as defence panel approves Rs 2.23 lakh-crore proposals

Defence acquisition projects include procurement of 97 Tejas...

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

Matter of concern: India on US charging Indian national in case relating to plot to kill separatist

India has constituted a probe team to investigate allegation...

Indian national agreed to assassination plot after assurances criminal case against him in Gujarat will be dismissed: US federal prosecutors

'Indian national agreed to assassination plot on being assured that criminal case against him in Gujarat would be dismissed'

Nikhil Gupta, 52, has been charged with murder-for-hire in c...

India’s GDP grows 7.6 per cent in September quarter

Double digit growth in four sectors powers second quarter GDP growth to 7.6%

GDP growth in the first quarter of current fiscal — April-Ju...


Cities

View All

6 murder attempt accused arrested from Himachal

6 men accused of murder attempt in Amritsar arrested from Himachal Pradesh

93 resource centres yet to receive funds for students’ travel allowance

Tilted poles pose risk to lives of motorists, pedestrians

Panjab University lifts overall trophy at inter-varsity youth fair

Drones alter Gurdaspur drug dynamics

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Bathinda saw big drop in stubble burning this year

Punjab: Ministerial staff extend strike till December 6, key services hit

Nursing staff protest enters fourth day in Bathinda

Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana brings down temperature

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Boy assaults Chandigarh school principal with iron rod

Chandigarh: Spy camera in PG washroom; girl, male friend held

Promised job, Chandigarh resident loses Rs 6.45L to two fraudsters

Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi air quality in 'very poor' category

Delhi-NCR AQI in ‘poor’ category; GRAP I, II in force

Centre's decision on Delhi Chief Secretary tenure upheld by Supreme Court

Municipal Corporation of Delhi clears proposal to fill 6,589 positions

Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Punjab Police arrest notorious gangster Jassa Happowal

Jalandhar: Punjab VB nabs absconding GST officer's aide

Hoshiarpur: Revenue official caught red-handed taking bribe

Nawanshahr: Bike rally spreads awareness on ill-effects of drug abuse

High Court issues notice to Punjab in Vice-Chancellor appointment case

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

Rs 25-lakh robbery case cracked in eight hours in Ludhiana

illicit liquor, poppy husk seized; two arrested

2 gangsters killed in encounter in Ludhiana

Jan Aushadhi Kendra fails to serve purpose at hospital

Farmers stall work on Ludhiana-Ropar highway for more money

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Powered by cheap indigenous coal, PSPCL earns Rs 560 crore until October

Flood-hit areas near Sangrur see rise in farm fires

Theatre fest: Play ‘Ek Babu Ki Maut’, a satire on government system, staged

300 medical college students awarded degrees, medals

3 books released at Multani Mal Modi college