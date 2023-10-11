Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa as he turns 81

PTI

Mumbai, October 11

Scores of admirers waiting to catch a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan had their wishes fulfilled as the iconic star emerged from his residence, Jalsa, to greet fans on his 82nd birthday.

In the videos circulating on various social media platforms, Bachchan is seen coming out of his Juhu home around midnight to meet his well-wishers.

The megastar, who was dressed in a pink and black tracksuit, waved at the fans and sometimes folded hands to express his gratitude for their love.

His family members, including granddaughters Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan, stood at the entrance of the residence.

Bachchan later posted a message for his fans on his official blog: "Your blessings my good fortune!"

Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan, wished her grandfather in a post on Instagram Stories. She shared a photo with Bachchan, Aaradhya, brother Agastya and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

"Happy Birthday Nana," she wrote in the caption.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Mumbai #Social Media