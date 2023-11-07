Amitabh Bachchan is a a big fan of Randeep Hooda, lauds his work in 'Sarbjit'

New Delhi, November 7
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praises on actor Randeep Hooda, and applauded his performance in the movie 'Sarbjit', calling himself a big fan of the latter.
In episode 61 of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, host Big B welcomed Randeep and Dr Mukta Puntambekar from the 'Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre' to the hot seat.
The Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre' is a foundation that revolves around helping patients with addiction by nurturing them with the right guidance.
Led by Mukta's parents, the vision of the foundation is to uplift those battling addiction when it comes to drugs, alcohol, and life-altering vices by giving them treatment through technology, using innovative methods, and transforming them into good human beings who can serve society and inspire others.
During the conversation, Amitabh said: "Randeep, I wish to tell you that I'm a big fan."
Randeep said: 'Thank you.'
The 'Sholay' fame actor further shared: "No, I mean it. I've watched many of his films, and he has performed brilliantly in all of them. Randeep, you had done a movie with Aishwarya Rai -- 'Sarbjit'. It's based on a real-life story. He accidentally crosses the border and is arrested and convicted. In the film, you see Randeep holed up in a small cell. He lived in those very conditions. I've never done that in my life."
Randeep replied: "No, sir. You've been a true inspiration for me as well."
Big B laughed and said: "I meant what I said.You don't have to praise me just because I complimented you."
Randeep shared: "Your energy and dedication…"
Amitabh pointed towards the audience and said: "I'm surrounded by positive energy. They cheer with enthusiasm."
'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.
