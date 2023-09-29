Amitabh Bachchan is all praise for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: ‘They are talented artistes, nice human beings'

IANS

New Delhi, September 29

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, calling them "talented artistes".

In episode 34 of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Naresh Ratare from Bhopal to the hot seat.

For Rs 10,000 question, he was asked: The lead couple in which of these movies got married in 2022?

The options given were: 'Jagga Jasoos', 'Saawariya', 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', and 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

The contestant gave the correct answer which was ‘Brahmastra'.

Big B then said: “Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022. They are talented artistes. And both are very nice human beings too.”

The contestant said: “Sir, you were there too.” To which he replied: “I don't know if I was in it, but they were prominent in the film.”

‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva' is a 2022 fantasy action-adventure film, written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan Mukerji.

The film is the first instalment of a trilogy, and stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

Drawing inspiration from tales in Hindu mythology, the story follows Shiva (Ranbir) an orphan musician with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy. He attempts to prevent the strongest of the astras, the Brahmastra, from falling into the hands of dark forces that share a history with him.

The flick stars Alia as Isha, Amitabh as Raghu and Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargav.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, and the couple have a baby daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen as Rani Chatterjee in romantic comedy drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', alongside Ranveer Singh. She was also seen in the American spy action thriller ‘Heart of Stone'. The film stars Gal Gadot.

While, Ranbir was last seen in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. He next has ‘Animal' in the pipeline.

