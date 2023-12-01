Amitabh Bachchan learns Tulu words, plans to share it with Aishwarya Rai

New Delhi, December 1
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is a host on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' learnt ‘Tulu' words from a junior contestant, and shared how he will boast it in front of his daughter-in-law, and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
In the 79th episode, Big B welcomed Pratishta Shetty from Vapi, Gujarat, to the hot seat. Before the start, the contestant's father said: “All the best, 'kudre'.”
Amitabh replied to her father, saying, “What does kudre' mean?” to which the contestant said: “Guess what 'kudre' means.”
Big B asked Pratishta's father: “Is it her pet name?”
She replied to the actor, saying, “'Kudre' means horse in Kannada.” The ‘Piku' actor then said: “Her pet name! Why do you call her that, sir?”
To which, her father said: “She runs around.” Pratishta continued saying, “They call me 'kudre' and 'katthe, sir.”
The actor curiously asked: “What's 'katthe'?”
To which she replied: “It means Donkey.”
Here's a glimpse of the show:
Amitabh said: “This is Tulu, correct?” Pratishta shared: “Yes. My mom speaks Tulu, sir.”
The ‘Brahmastra' actor then said: “I can go home and say at least two words now. Tell it to Aishwarya. My daughter-in-law speaks Tulu.”
Contestant said: “She's from Mangalore.”
The 81-year-old actor said: “I can't tell her this though. But will tell her that I have learnt two words.”
“All right, sir, but don't call her that. She's beautiful. Why call her those names? Does she have any other pet name,” asked Big B.
Pratishta added: “They call me Prati.”, to which Big B replied: “Yes! This is nice.”
‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.
