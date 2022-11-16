Amitabh Bachchan mourns death of his pet dog, shares emotional note

Mumbai, November 16
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared an emotional note after he lost his pet dog.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture which he captioned in Hindi, "Humare ek chhote se dost, kaam ke shan, fir ye bade hote hain aur ek din chhod ke chale jaate hain," followed by a crying emoticon.
Soon after he shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heartfelt messages and broken heart emoticons.
"Pets are precious as love," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "And the love they give is the purest version of love."
The 'Deewar' actor did not reveal the name of his pet.
