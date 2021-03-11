Amitabh Bachchan owed 'KBC' contestant Rs 10 since 1978

New Delhi, August 9

Amitabh Bachchan has finally paid off his loan with interest to a contestant from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', who said that the actor owed him money since 1978.

Amitabh gave Rs 20 to Dhulichand Aggarwal, a professor from Durg, Chhattisgarh.

After attempting the question for Rs 3,20,000, when the host gave him a cheque, Dhulichand said: "I am taking this cheque but it is short by Rs 10 and this is a loan on you since 1978."

Amitabh looked puzzled and asked the reason behind this. Then the contestant told the story about how he went to watch his movie 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' in 1978 and someone pickpocketed Rs 10.

He said: "I was in college and didn't have much money with me as the condition of my house was not good. I went to the theatre to watch the movie with just Rs 10 in my pocket. With this money, I had to buy a ticket, purchase food, pump up my cycle and return home. The queue was so long and there was so much mess that the police lathicharged to clear out the crowd. I was also injured. That time I decided that I will not watch the movie until I take the money and watch the film with you."

Big B replied that someday if he gets time, they will watch the film together.

He also told the host that he was trying for the past 21 years to come on 'KBC'.

Dhulichand and Amitabh Bachchan had a number of fun moments and after winning 25 lakhs, the host exchanged seats with the contestant and he was obliged with Big B's gesture.

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. IANS