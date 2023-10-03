Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth set to reunite on screen after 32 years in ‘Thaliavar 170’

PTI

Chennai, October 3

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film.

Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday.

"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 "#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," the post read.

Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film "Hum", directed by Mukul Anand.

The currently untitled film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame. Actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are the other two A-listers who have joined the film. Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he will soon start shooting the movie, which will be an entertainer with a social message.

"I'm doing my 170th flim with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old actor told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran.

The cast also includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in "Jailer", directed by Nelson. The film, which was released in August, has emerged as a box office success.

The veteran actor said the film has been a "victory beyond expectations." Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam".

#Amitabh Bachchan #Rana Daggubati