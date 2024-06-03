Amitabh Bachchan responds to ‘so called trended lingo’: ‘What a world we live in’

Mumbai, June 3
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about the ‘trended lingo’, expressing that he finds the expression ‘next level’ very clichéd.
The cine icon took to his blog and wrote, ‘Oh! What a world we live in... and the lamentation is that, we, my generation, shall and does have extremely limited time to witness and evolve to the next level...’
‘Ah! Such a clichéd expression, ‘next level,’ used in all conversations and descriptions with impunity and not knowing how to express the moment or idea or achievement.’
The actor suggested using adjectives in place of the ‘so-called trended lingo’.
‘Just convert the moment to a self-designed adjective, and languish in its inventive prodigious masterpiece, than to be irritatingly rational and follow the ‘so-called trended lingo’,’ he wrote.
On the work front, the thespian is gearing up for the release of his upcoming epic science fiction action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD.
Amitabh will be seen playing the role of Ashwatthama, alongside Prabhas as Bhairav, Kamal Haasan as Kali and Deepika Padukone as Padma.
He will then appear in ‘Vettaiyan’ alongside Rajinikanth. The action drama film, written and directed by T J Gnanavel, also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India created world record with 64.2 crore people voting in Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission
According to CEC, seizures of Rs 10,000 crore, including cas...
EC refuses extra time to Jairam Ramesh to back claims on attempts to influence DMs ahead of vote count
The poll body says no DM has reported any such undue influen...
Former BrahMos Aerospace engineer gets life imprisonment under Official Secrets Act for leaking info to Pakistan’s ISI
He will also have to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for ...
Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high after exit polls predict big BJP win in Lok Sabha election
30-share BSE Sensex jumps 2,777.58 points; NSE Nifty rallies...
Punjab youth found murdered in Philippines’ Manila
The deceased, identified as Jagdish Singh, hailed from Bhand...