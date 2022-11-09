Amitabh Bachchan reveals he observed Karwa Chauth fast for wife Jaya

Mumbai, November 9

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he used to observe Karwa Chauth for his wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, in the initial years of their marriage, on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

Big B was having a conversation with a contestant Ruchi on the show. She talked about the advantages of getting married to a childhood friend as they know everything and one need not pretend.

She also said that she kept her first Karwa Chauth after marriage this year and was shocked to know that her husband had also kept the fast for her.

"This year was my first Karwa Chauth and in the morning when I prepared breakfast for my husband, he said he won't eat as he is also keeping the fast for me," she said.

Big B added to the conversation, "In the beginning, I also used to keep fast, but later left it."

To this Ruchi replied, "Everyone says that in the initial years of marriage, we used to do this and all but later left it. I am scared if the same happens with us!"

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. IANS

