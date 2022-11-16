Amitabh Bachchan says he married Jaya because of her beautiful tresses

Mumbai, November 16

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed his love for long hair and how it became one of the reasons for his attraction towards Bollywood actor and wife Jaya Bachchan.

He also praised late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's long hair on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.

While having a conversation with 29-year-old beautician Priyanka Maharshi from Jaipur, Rajasthan, he told her that he does not like women cutting off their hair and appreciates long hair. He spoke about Mangeshkar who had long hair that touched her ankles.

He said: "I never know what Lata ji applied to the hair but they were beautiful and long. In fact, one of the reasons that I got married to Jaya Bachchan was her long and beautiful hair."

Big B added that he does not like little girls getting their hair cut.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. IANS

