 Amitabh Bachchan says 'rib and toe in a state of revolt' in health update post 'Project K' accident : The Tribune India

Amitabh Bachchan says that he has resumed work

Amitabh Bachchan had suffered the injury during an action sequence of 'Project K'.



Mumbai, March 24

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently got injured while shooting for his upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' in Hyderabad.

On Thursday night, the actor announced that he has finally resumed his work.

Big B took to his Blog and shared his health update and wrote, "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love .." He also penned that he has not fully recovered and is still being treated for his rib injury.

"Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the 'moi' .. for there is no better pastime than work ..Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found .. and find we must .. we no, I ," he continued.

Amitabh recently revealed that he sustained the injury during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K, in Hyderabad.

The 'Uunchai' actor took to his blog and shared that he has broken his rib cartilage and stated that he is currently taking rest at his home in Mumbai.

"In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh.

He suffered the injury during an action sequence of the film. He, unfortunately, suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

