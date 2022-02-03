Amitabh Bachchan sells parents’ Delhi house for Rs 23 crores

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sold his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan’s bungalow in South Delhi. The house, named Sopaan, is said to be the family’s first homes and was registered under his mother Teji’s name. It’s being said that the actor sold the house for Rs 23 crores.

According to Economic Times, the house has been bought by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone group of companies. Avni has reportedly known Amitabh for 35 years and lives close to the Delhi property. In data shared by Zapkey, the property is spread across 418.05 square metres and the deal was closed on December 7.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset,” Avni informed the publication.

Pradeep Prajapati, who deals in luxury real estate in South Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi, told the publication that the house used to be bustling until Amitabh’s parents lived there. However, after they moved in with Amitabh at the actor’s home in Mumbai, the house has been vacant.

Amitabh Bachchan lives with his family in Mumbai at their home Jalsa. The actor has other properties in the city including Janak, which has his office, Prateeksha and Vatsa. He also owns an ancestral home in Allahabad and a villa in Dubai.

