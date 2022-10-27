Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai's 'Mohabbatein' completes 22 years

Mumbai, October 27

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's romantic drama 'Mohabbatein', which redefined the concept of love, has completed 22 years in Hindi cinema.

The production house Yash Raj Films took to Instagram to share the poster of the film and captioned: "22 years since Mr Raj Aryan Malhotra came and taught us "Pyaar Kaise Hota Hai". Celebrating #22YearsOfMohabbatein" 'Mohabbatein' released in 2000 and is directed by Aditya Chopra.

The film also stars Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

The production house also shared a popular dialogue from the film and wrote, "Send this to someone who needs to hear it and remind them how beautiful they are."

It narrates the story of Narayan, the strict principal of Gurukul college whose daughter Megha, commits suicide after he opposes her relationship with Raj, a music teacher at the college.

The story follows Raj aiding three Gurukul students and their love interests to rebel against Narayan's intolerance of love.

