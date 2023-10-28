 Amitabh Bachchan shares candid picture from shoot : The Tribune India

Amitabh Bachchan shares candid picture from shoot

After 33 years, Amitabh is all set to work with megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film ‘Thalaivar 170’

Amitabh Bachchan shares candid picture from shoot

Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Instagram



ANI

Mumbai, October 28

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is gearing up for ‘Thalaivar 170’ on Saturday shared a candid picture from the shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Big B revealed why he is always on time.

In the picture, Amitabh is seen dressed in his printed tracksuit and signature head scarf. He was captured while entering his vanity van.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Brother, we are going to work. From the pain and cold! There is a company of rainbows, Punctual is timely! They ask us, why do you come on time? We said, because, Ask us, why do you come on time.” As soon as the photo was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “You are very precious sir, take care of yourself. You are an inspiration to all. Big respect Sirji .” “You are incredible love your energy,” another user wrote.

Few days ago, the ‘Don’ actor took to Instagram and shared the still which he captioned, “Trying to magnify the moment .. !! First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr.” In the picture, the actor could be seen donning a grey formal suit and holding a magnifying glass.

After 33 years, Amitabh is all set to work with megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film ‘Thalaivar 170’.

The ‘Zanjeer’ actor also shared a monochrome picture with actor Rajinikanth and wrote, “THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour.” Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and a courtroom drama film ‘Section 84’ in his kitty.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

2
Amritsar

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

3
Chandigarh

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

4
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

5
Punjab

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

6
Trending

MS Dhoni's relationship wisdom for bachelors leaves Internet in splits, 'yeh mat sochna...'

7
World Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh blames 'bad umpiring and rules' for Pakistan's 1-wicket defeat against South Africa; says 'can happen to India tomorrow'

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
India

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

10
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Don't Miss

View All
Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Top News

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Israel bombs Hamas tunnels after knocking out communications as it expands ground operation in Gaza

Gaza hospitals scrounging for fuel to run emergency generato...

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict

The 193-member General Assembly adopts the resolution that c...

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi

Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

India’s move negates its long-standing support to Palestinia...

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...

Government imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till December 31

Government imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till December 31

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in retail...


Cities

View All

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

AAP misguided family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, says Akali Dal

Act against those responsible for assistant professor Balwinder Kaur's suicide: DTF

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters of Chandigarh-based pharma company, CA in money laundering case

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Amritsar encounter case: Ex-cop guilty of fabricating records

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

Delhi shocker: Woman shot inside her house in Jaitpur

Stubble-burning contribution to Delhi’s pollution likely to reduce this year: Gopal Rai

35-year-old bank officer from Punjab’s Amritsar jumps in front of Metro train in Delhi

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Farm fires: NASA images belie claims of Delhi, Punjab, says Haryana govt

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Balwinder Kaur suicide case: Teachers want Punjab Education Minister sacked

Patiala: Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

2 bludgeon man to death in Patiala's Bhadson, nabbed

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM Bhagwant Mann exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in Jalandhar district

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published