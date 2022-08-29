Amitabh Bachchan shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan recently tested Covid-19 positive. The megastar has been sharing updates on his health with his fans. On Saturday, in his latest blog, the actor shared his experience of living in isolation and doing all his stuffs on his own.

Big B wrote, “Suddenly the exercise of making your own bed, cleaning your bath and toilet, wiping the floor, switching on the required plugs and switches, making your own snack and drink (tea and coffee), folding and setting up the cupboard with your clothing, responding personally to calls and mobile responses, drafting your own letters .. and submitting yourself to the medication prescription by the doctors without the assist of a nursing staff... ALL... is what life in these times is made of ..And it is the most enjoyable and satisfying experience of them all.”

Further talking about his health, Big B wrote, “So .. to get back to the illness... the feel of the ‘feelings’ is in its stable state .. which in present circumstances is the best that one can do, or should…. One could say, and is often tempted to also, to announce betterment or even more, and find that the very next day your statement being overtaken by quite the opposite...best then to be in reserve... in restraint... in quiet appreciation for those that send wishes, grant them the gratitude they deserve... and breathe.”

