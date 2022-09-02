Amitabh Bachchan shares how his mother would catch him listening to cricket commentary as a kid

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane on Kaun Banega Crorepati with a contestant talking about how his strict father would not allow him to play cricket and Big B also shared how his mother Teji Bachchan would catch him listening to cricket commentary under covers.

Narrating the incident, Saurabh Shekhar shares, "I have been an ardent follower of cricket since childhood and was very fascinated by the game when I was a kid. When I used to live in the village with my family, my father thought that there is no scope for sports. Even so, I was mad about cricket! My father used to think that if he lets us siblings play, it would be like sparing the rod, we won't study.”

Saurabh Shekhar and Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In an incident which got Shekhar and his brother in trouble Shehar tells, “There was also a time when we did not have a television set in our house and a match was on. My older brother would listen to the commentary on the transistor and, there were only a few overs left. In our excitement, we went to our neighbour's house to watch TV and celebrated the last few overs that were left. No sooner than we left the house, our father woke up and then, all hell broke loose.”

Big B too followed Saurabh’s story with his own in which he spoke about his mother. He will be seen talking about how he used to go under the covers in his bed and listen to the commentary on the transistor from there. And when his mother caught him, she questioned him and asked him to focus on his studies.

