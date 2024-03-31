Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of ‘Jalsa ka dwar’ as fans gather outside bungalow

Mumbai, March 31
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a glimpse of how his meet and greet looked.
T 4966 (i) - जलसा का द्वार 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/eY7ETjjPTb— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2024
Amitabh took to X and shared a picture from his home in Mumbai, where his fans would come to catch a glimpse of the cine-icon.
In the image, the star’s back is towards the camera as a swarm of fans are seen standing outside the gate of his home, Jalsa, just to see their icon.
Amitabh is seen dressed in a kurta pyjama with a shawl wrapped around him and is waving towards his fans.
For the caption, he wrote, ‘Jalsa ka dwar’.
T 4966 - the Sunday of anticipation .. love .. affection .. and continuity ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2024
जलसा के द्वार पे, स्नेह भरा दृश्य है;
१९८२ से अबताक, मेरी कृतज्ञता स्वरूप है pic.twitter.com/0JgJ9tlQDc
Big B shared another picture of himself and wrote, ‘The Sunday of anticipation... love... affection... and continuity…. At the gate of Jalsa, there is a scene full of affection; my gratitude since 1982.’
The actor has never failed to meet his fans outside his home.
Talking about his upcoming work, Big B will soon be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
