Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans at Jalsa, lives up to Sunday ritual after 'warning' them of 'non-appearance'

Mumbai, May 8

Despite advising fans that he might not be able to keep his routine 'meet and greet' with them, megastar Amitabh Bachchan eventually turned up for his Sunday ritual.

Taking to blog, Big B dropped several images from the occasion.

Take a look

"The Sunday by the Gate had seemed uncertain but .. my Director was generous to the cause and worked in a manner that made it possible for me to rush back in time to greet and savour the love of the dedicated Ef and the well wishers ...," he wrote on his blog.

Big B looked super cool in a white kurta pyjama that he paired with a cool printed colourful jacket.

On May 6, Big B informed his fans that he may skip the Sunday ritual.

"Going certainly not for the GATE at JALSA tomorrow, for .. there is work on location which can only be given permission for on a Sunday .. There shall be effort of course to return in time for the 5:45 pm at Jalsa .. but there could be a delay or a non appearance .. so a warning in advance to keep away," he had posted.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh will be seen in 'Project K', which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Project K' is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations.

Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

#amitabh bachchan