Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh pay last respect to Queen Elizabeth II

Chandigarh, September 9

As the whole world mourns the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, Bollywood celebrities too share their last respect for the monarch.

Sushmita Sen Shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth on her Instagram and wrote, “What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: ".. and as we live another day, the life of another has ended .. the Queen, has passed away .. the Queen of England .. and a host of moments and memories go along with her and her presence." He recalled how his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was in England when the Queen was crowned.

"Babuji was in England for his PhD, when she was crowned and the Coronation was the huge event of the moment in 1952 .. and the news and the books and the curious designed then were dutifully sent to me in Allahabad." "Sets of make your own Coronation coach and the various monuments and the finery of a crowning in England were among us at 17, Clive Road, Allahabad and hours spent in building them and getting books and information presented in colourful books were our prized possession ...." He added: "A private hand shake with her when she was a State Guest during my University days, to India and that exclusive moment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, among the four or five of us." "The select group of invitees at Buckingham Palace during the time of Babuji's stay in Cambridge when at a private Tea he was called along with, other country guests .. the Indian Cricket team in particular - the likes of Vinoo Mankad, and Hazare and more .. and the signed autographs of them sent to us on the invitation card from the Palace .. now all lost or misplaced when we shifted from Allahabad to Delhi.

"The letters the books and objects of remembrance all lost .. pity .. because the idea of documentation or of reserve and storage in collectibles was never a consideration .. .. now as you look back .. the regret and remorse .."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji on her Instagram Stories.

Anushka Sharma shared the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II but in black-white. She captioned the picture, "Rest in Grace."

Riteish Deshmukh wrote a condolence message that reads, "End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/LWAwvAWwbQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2022

Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolence. She posted a old picture of herself with the Queen and captioned it, "What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday aged 96. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

