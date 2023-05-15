Amitabh Bachchan thanks stranger for dropping him to shoot location on time

Mumbai, May 15
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has thanked a stranger for helping him beat the traffic and reach his shooting location on time.
Bachchan, 80, shared a photograph with a biker on his Instagram on Sunday night.
"Thank you for the ride buddy... Don't know you... but you obliged and got me on time to location of work... faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams... Thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner (sic)," he captioned the post.
In the photograph, the cinema icon can be seen sitting pillion on the bike, wearing a casual bottom paired with a corduroy jacket, white shoes and sunglasses.
His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with a heart and heart-eye emoji.
Rohit Bose Roy wrote: “You are the coolest dude on earth Amit ji! Love you.”
“Had always heard Mr Bachchan has always been the most punctual. Can see today what honouring Time truly means to you. I hope actors can learn a thing or two from this,” said actor Sayani Gupta.
While most of his colleagues and fans praised Bachchan's decision to opt for a bike ride to reach on time, some pointed out that the film star and the biker are not wearing helmets.
"Where is the helmet sir,” a user commented.
Another user wrote, "Sir, it is mandatory to wear a helmet. Just a cap won't do."
