Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath’ to release on October 20

IANS

Mumbai, February 22

Upcoming dystopian action film, "Ganapath" has booked its release date. On Wednesday, the makers of the film revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed video featuring Tiger Shroff in a rugged avatar.

The film will be released around Dussehra on October 20, in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Aisi ek duniya jahaan aatank ka hai raaj, wahaan Ganapath Aa Raha Hai banke apne logo ki awaaz 💥



Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dussehra 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eNoUa9d2TU — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) February 22, 2023

Tiger Shroff was recently spotted in Mumbai donning a new tattoo on his forearm, which was the big reveal for the announcement of the release date. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who will be playing an important character in the film.

This will be the first time when the audience will see Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff together on the silver screen.

On the occasion, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: "I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that's what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can't wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of 'Ganapath'." "As always, it's been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and 'Ganapath' will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling." Pooja Entertainment presents "Ganapath" in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Dussehra #Mumbai