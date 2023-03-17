Amitabh Bachchan writes 'special greeting of care, fulfilment' for daughter Shweta on her birthday

ANI
Mumbai, March 17
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered his blessings on daughter Shweta Bachchan on her birthday today.
Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "The birth of the firstborn be here - March 17 .. and the year is known to us .. prudent not to mention the age of a lady .. but for the daughter a special greeting of care and fulfilment ever.." On Thursday night, Shweta threw a party for her close friends and family members at Big B's bungalow in Mumbai.
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Manish Malhotra among others attended the party.
SRK also marked his presence at the bash. He was captured arriving in his car, with the windshields covered in black curtains.
Take a look at the celebs who were papped outside Jalsa, the Bachchan's residence.
Katrina was spotted in a pink outfit while Vicky looked dapper in a black shirt.
Sidharth and Kiara greeted paps while arriving at Jalsa.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also present at Shweta's 49th birthday party.
Shweta, daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, married Nikhil Nanda, a Delhi-based businessman, in 1997. The couple has two children, Navya and Agastya. In addition to running a fashion label, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers in 2018.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days
The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum
Kangra to be developed as tourism capital; casualty wards in...
Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him
Majithia was booked on the basis of a 2018 report of anti-dr...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid sloganeering over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy-under-attack' remarks
It is for the fifth consecutive day that the House did not f...
Chinese President Xi to visit Russia for talks with Putin to boost ties, discuss ending Ukraine war
Xi's visit will be seen as a powerful signal of Beijing's su...