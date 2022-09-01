Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘9 days isolation over’, back to work

Mumbai, September 1
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is going back to work as he has tested negative for Covid.
Amitabh took to his blog on Wednesday night and shared that his nine days in isolation got over and that he has tested negative.
"Back at work .. your prayers gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days," he wrote on his blog.
The thespian paid gratitude to his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family or EF.
"My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .... have only my folded hands for you."
It was on August 24, when Amitabh shared that he tested positive for Covid. He had tweeted: "I have just tested CoViD positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."
Big B, who will next be seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva', 'Uunchai', 'Goodbye' and the much-awaited 'Adi Purush' with Telugu star Prabhas, had earlier tested positive in July 2020 and isolated himself in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.
His son Abhishek Bachchan had also tested positive, followed by daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aradhya. Big B returned home after a three-week stay in the hospital in early August 2020.
IANS
