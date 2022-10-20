Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali celebration has a 'KBC 14' connect explains what 'Vasu Baras' is all about

Mumbai, October 20

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen talking about Diwali and a Maharashtrian festival 'Vasu Baras' which is celebrated before Diwali on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'. He informs that it is specially meant to worship cows and offer them food.

Furthermore, contestants Gagandeep Singh Bhatia from Barwaha, who is an associate manager in an IT Company discussed about his work and life and shared about the pressure in his job and how he plays Xbox and goes on bike rides to relax.

He said: "I have been blessed to be a part of the show and will always remember the time spent conversing with Amitabh sir. Watching sir on TV and now in front of me was a surreal experience and I do not even have the proper words to describe my feelings, even right now." He adds: "There are some moments in life that you cannot ever forget and coming to 'KBC' is one of those moments. It has been a long journey to the hot seat, and I am happy I got to spend some of my cherished moments on the show." 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IANS

