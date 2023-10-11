Amitabh Bachchan’s first look poster from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled on his birthday

ANI
Mumbai, October 11
Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action thriller film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's first look poster on the superstar's birthday.
Taking to Instagram, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared the poster.
"It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @amitabhbachchan sir - Team #Kalki2898AD."
Looking every bit intense and intriguing, Amitabh Bachchan's first look has created quite a stir on the internet already. While fans can't stop gushing about the actor's versatility, it's his never-seen-before look that has left cine lovers wanting more.
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles.
The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.
The grand unveiling of 'Kalki 2898 AD' took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and strong visuals. The new title perfectly encapsulates the essence of the film, generating curiosity and excitement among fans and cinephiles worldwide.
The one-minute-sixteen-second teaser showcased a world set in the future and a few glimpses of Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Meanwhile, Amitabh will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.
He also has courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.
