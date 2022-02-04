Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli agrees to his Friday motivation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. His posts are filled with some wise thoughts and messages for the fans. He often adds the much-needed humorous touch to some of his posts. With his level of experience in the industry, the megastar knows how to keep his fans involved. Friday saw a picture of the actor and its caption suggests there’s more than meets the eye. That’s Big B’s way of giving depth to an otherwise simple shot.

In the photo, Amitabh is at a doorway, about to step out of perhaps a movie set. Dressed in a blue hoodie and white trousers, the movement is captured quite well. The door panel on his right has the word ‘Push’ written on it. Now, this simple word becomes a catalyst when you look at it like Big B did. He says, “You need to push a door if it doesn’t open…And, enter.”

Isn’t that deep! Along with Big B’s fans, his granddaughter too is impressed by the motivational words. In agreement with grandpa, Navya Naveli Nanda commented on the post with a raised-hand icon.

Take a look:

In his previous posts, Amitabh Bachchan quizzed his fans with a throwback photo. He shared a movie still where he is looking at his co-star, but he cropped the photo in a way that one can only see another hand holding Big B. He then asked his Instafam and fans, “Whose hand is it?”

The next day, Amitabh Bachchan shared the full-scape photo that revealed late actress Sridevi by his side. It’s a still from 1984 film Inquilaab. Some got it right. Here's the photo:

On most days, it is work that keeps the superstar busy as explained by one of his recent posts. His sports drama ‘Jhund’ by Nagraj Majule will soon hit the screens. Then there is Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ and Sooraj R. Barja’ya's ‘Uunchai’ among other films.

