Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

Chandigarh, February 24

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared her thoughts about families rendering different treatments towards daughters and sons.

Navya is the daughter of Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Her younger brother’s name is Agastya Nanda.

Quoting an example from her own family, she says when guest come, it’s she who is expected to attend to them or handle other domestic duties and not her brother.

In a conversation with SheThePeople, Navya opened up on how things are in her family. “I’ve seen it happen at home where if we have any guests over, my mother will always say just go and get this or go and get that and I have to play the host as opposed to my brother, who could also be doing the same thing,” she said.

“So I think specially in homes where you live with joint families, that responsibility of learning how to run the house or learning how to take care of guests or learning how to play host is always somehow put on the daughter. And I have never seen that importance being given to my brother or a younger boy in the house. I think that itself is ingraining women into believing that it’s our responsibility to look after the house,” she added.

Reacting to the video, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left applause emojis to show support to Navya. Many other identified with Navya’s take. “Just like charity begins at home...Right upbringing also starts at home…You are building a future be careful while doing that," said a user.

Another one commented, “I have 2 boys and make sure that when we have guests they will make tea and serve everyone and clean up after. That’s how I’ve brought them up.”

Yet another said, “Indian families me ladkon ke maze hote hain ,unhe koi restrictions nahi hoti , na hi unhe ghar ka kaam karwaya jata hai, meanwhile ladkiyo ko sara kaam karna padta hai ghar ka!”

A comment read, “My brother wakes up at 11, does nothing all day except playing pubg. While I get scolded when I dare to wake up after 7:30 on weekends.”

