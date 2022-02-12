Amitabh Bachchan’s weekend pick are yellow glasses and Beatles song

Amitabh Bachchan's latest post is both colourful and nostalgic

Amitabh Bachchan’s weekend pick are yellow glasses and Beatles song

Amitabh Bachchan shared the image. Instagram/amitabhbachchan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

It looks like a colourful weekend with a hint of nostalgia for Amitabh Bachchan. In his latest social media post, Big B has shared a collage of photos and he links one of an all-time favourite Beatles song ‘Yellow Submarine’, a track from the 1966 album Revolver.

Wearing a light yellow hoodie with white trousers, he looks a charmer in his yellow-framed eyeglasses. In the caption Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “"We're all going on a yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...The Beatles be blessed."

Check out the post:

The yellow themed picture won a yellow heart from daughter Shweta Bachchan.

#AmitabhBachchan

