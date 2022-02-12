Amitabh Bachchan’s weekend pick are yellow glasses and Beatles song

Chandigarh, February 12
It looks like a colourful weekend with a hint of nostalgia for Amitabh Bachchan. In his latest social media post, Big B has shared a collage of photos and he links one of an all-time favourite Beatles song ‘Yellow Submarine’, a track from the 1966 album Revolver.
Wearing a light yellow hoodie with white trousers, he looks a charmer in his yellow-framed eyeglasses. In the caption Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “"We're all going on a yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...The Beatles be blessed."
Check out the post:
View this post on Instagram
The yellow themed picture won a yellow heart from daughter Shweta Bachchan.
