Amitabh Bachchan’s weekend pick are yellow glasses and Beatles song

Chandigarh, February 12

It looks like a colourful weekend with a hint of nostalgia for Amitabh Bachchan. In his latest social media post, Big B has shared a collage of photos and he links one of an all-time favourite Beatles song ‘Yellow Submarine’, a track from the 1966 album Revolver.

Wearing a light yellow hoodie with white trousers, he looks a charmer in his yellow-framed eyeglasses. In the caption Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “"We're all going on a yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...Yellow submarine...The Beatles be blessed."

The yellow themed picture won a yellow heart from daughter Shweta Bachchan.

