Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

Chandigarh, June 13

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has defended Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his family a secret amid buzz around the global icon’s marital status.

There have been speculations that Diljit is married to an American-Indian woman and they also have a son.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy Virk hinted that Diljit is married when it was mentioned that the singer is not introducing his family to the world because there may be “some issues".

Ammy, who will soon be seen in 'Kudi Haryane Val Di', said if family members are known to public, they may not be able to go out so openly and also may not be safe

“You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled," said Ammy.

“We are in such a profession where we not only have fans but there might be some other issues too, maybe there is some enmity. Families must not suffer. For now, they can go to the market or wherever, nobody cares. If people get to know, they might be targeted. This is for their security and this is their own will as well," he said.

Ammy also spoke highly about Diljit for making India proud at the global level and assured the singer will win an Oscar or a Grammy one day. “He has worked hard. He has been working for almost 24 years now. It takes a lot of courage and hard work. He hasn’t performed a Coachella just like this. He has been working for it for so long. He has a catalog. When he performs on stage, he has a different energy altogether. He has been working on his music, he is doing films. We feel really good. This is just the beginning. He will surely win a Grammy or an Oscar soon," he said.

