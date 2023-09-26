Ammy Virk is ready to fight for Sonam Bajwa in 'Kudi Haryane Val Di'

Chandigarh, September 26
The superhit pairing of Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa is back together with the punjabi film 'Kudi Harayane Val Di'. From the announcement posted this film looks like it a romantic comedy that takes place between the states of Punjab and Haryana, and Sonam is the girl from Haryana, something we’ve never seen her play before.
Check out the post shared by Ammy Virk:
View this post on Instagram
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa have previously worked to together in the blockbuster hit films 'Nikka Zaildar' 1 & 2, 'Muklawa' and 'Puaada' and this film surely will be a delight for their fans, who will get to see them together again, but in a different world.
The movie is written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan who has previously directed tPunjabi film 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' and has written the scripts of the blockbuster films 'Chall Mera Putt', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Puaada', amongst many others.
'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is presented by Ramara films and produced by Pawan Gill, Aman Gill and Sunny Gill, who have produced several Punjabi and Hindi films like 'Shadaa', 'Puaada', 'Jersey'. It releases worldwide on June 14, 2024.
