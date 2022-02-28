Ammy Virk-starrer Aaja Mexico Challiye highlights the struggles of all those who harbour dreams of moving to a foreign country and get tricked by agents

Gurnaaz Kaur

It’s a story of a young boy who wishes to move to America for a better future, but ends up in a trap of illegal immigration. But it’s not his story alone. Aaja Mexico Challiye captures the struggles of all those who harbour dreams of moving to a foreign country and get tricked by agents.

Pamma, played by Ammy Virk, is a mechanical engineer who is disappointed by the employment scenario in Punjab and feels he will make it big in America. Collecting money from his friends and relatives to convincing his father to sell their land in order to pay the huge amount to secure a direct flight to Mexico, in the otherwise ‘donkey route’ of reaching America, he does it all.

These developments happen in the first half-an-hour of the story and form a strong, convincing backdrop to what follows. Once Pamma reaches Quito, Ecuador, he meets others like him who have taken the same route. And, they are all put on the ‘donkey route’ — the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries.

The initial few days pass in disbelief, but reality hits Pamma when he comes face-to-face with the many life-threatening challenges on the way. And he is not alone. Among his companions are immigrants from Pakistan, played by Nasir Chinyoti and Zafri Khan, some from different parts of India and a woman from Iran, played by Yasaman Mohsani. Walking through dangerous jungles, taking shelter in camps, getting attacked by goons, they continue on the treacherous journey. Many die of hunger, some of fatigue while all others are mentally and physically exhausted. Disconnected with the world outside, they struggle to even get in touch with family members.

Sukhwinder Chahal and Baljinder Kaur as Pamma’s anxious parents, praying for his safety and desperately waiting for any news from him, bring tears to the eye. The occasional banter, some light-hearted punches in the thick of hardship only seem natural when people from different walks of life come together for a common goal.

There’s a hero in every character of the film and that’s where its strength lies. The film deals with an important issue and throughout the narration, the focus doesn’t shift from the plot.

Ammy’s transition from a naïve village boy to a mature man happens in the course of his journey and the actor has depicted the change beautifully. Unlike most films where one big star stands out, Ammy, when required, remains in the shadow of other characters without effort. The dedication of Rakesh Dhawan is visible in the screenplay and cinematography of Aaja Mexico Challiye. It’s as close to reality as it can get.

Last but not the least, the music of the film lends weight to the many emotions the migrants live with. While each song is special, Bhali Kare Kartar is sure to stay with you, just like the message of the film.