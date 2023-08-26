 Ammy Virk-starrer 'Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi' trailer is a hilarious take on dowry : The Tribune India

  Ammy Virk-starrer 'Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi' trailer is a hilarious take on dowry

Ammy Virk-starrer 'Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi' trailer is a hilarious take on dowry

Ammy Virk's life takes an uproarious turn as he finds himself caught in the web of dowry demands set by his father

Ammy Virk-starrer 'Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi' trailer is a hilarious take on dowry

Ammy Virk and Jasmin Bajwa in screen grabs from the trailer of 'Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi'. YouTube/White Hill Music



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 26

Get ready for a laughter riot as the much-anticipated trailer of the Punjabi movie "Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi" has been making a buzz on social media right from the word go.

With an ensemble cast that includes Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Jasmin Bajwa, Maahi Sharma, BN Sharma, Hardeep Gill, Honey Mattu, and more, this film is set to redefine comedy while highlighting the sensitive issue of dowry.

The film revolves around Happy, portrayed by the charismatic Ammy Virk, whose life takes an uproarious turn as he finds himself caught in the web of dowry demands set by his father. Juxtaposed against his genuine love for Pooja, played by the Jasmin Bajwa, Happy's journey is a hilarious yet heartwarming portrayal of the complexities of modern relationships.

Here's the trailer of the film shared by Ammy Virk on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ammy virk (@ammyvirk)

As the trailer suggests, a red car becomes the inadvertent catalyst for chaos, leading to a string of comic situations that will keep the audience in splits. The film finds the perfect balance between uproarious humor and an earnest examination of the dowry issue. It taps into the emotions and struggles faced by young couples while navigating the age-old tradition in a light-hearted manner.

The central question of the film remains: Can Happy maneuver through the series of mishaps orchestrated by the red car and fulfill his dreams of marrying Pooja against all odds?

Ammy Virk, with his comic timing and screen presence, leads the pack, joined by the versatile Binnu Dhillon, who is known to turn every scene into a laughter riot. Jaswinder Bhalla, the veteran of Punjabi comedy, adds his signature touch to the film. Jasmin Bajwa and Maahi Sharma promise to bring a refreshing perspective to their roles, adding depth to the narrative. The supporting cast, including BN Sharma, Hardeep Gill, and Honey Mattu, ensure that the hilarity never lets up.

The film is produced by White Hill Studios along with Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu and Sandeep Bansal. The film is directed by Carry on Jatta fame Smeep Kang, known for his knack for tickling funny bones, and penned by writer Naresh Kathooria.

"Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi" promises to take audiences on a roller-coaster ride of laughter, emotions, and a fresh perspective on a serious societal matter. So, get ready for the laughter ride, which is going to release on September 28.

