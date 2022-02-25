Among the new releases this week are Gangubai Kathiawadi and Aaja Mexico Chaliye

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Hindi)

Producers: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Gangubai Kathiawad, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is a biographical crime drama reportedly based on the life of a sex worker mentioned in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S. Hussain Zaidi.

The film revolves around Ganga (Alia Bhatt), a young maiden who was sold into prostitution by her suitor. As the plot thickens, she becomes a prominent figure in the underworld. Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa are in supporting roles while Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo.

Licorice Pizza (English)

Producers: Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, Paul Thomas Anderson

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

The 133-minute romantic comedy Licorice Pizza features debutants Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman alongside Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Tom Waits and Benny Safdie.

Licorice Pizza was nominated for Best Picture as well as Best Original Screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. The film also won the filmmaker a nomination for Best Director. The film is reportedly set in the early 1970s and is about an unorthodox youthful romance.

Aaja Mexico Chaliye (Punjabi)

Producers: Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Singh, Daljit Singh Thind

Director: Rakesh Dhawan

After back-to-back hits, Puaada and Qismat 2, actor-producer Ammy Virk is here with yet another keenly awaited drama titled Aaja Mexico Chaliye. Featuring Ammy Virk in the lead role, the film revolves around the ‘donkey’ visas to Mexico and illegal immigrants. Aaja Mexico Chaliye also stars Nasir Chinyoti, Zafri Khan, Sukhwinder Chahal, Honey Mattoo, Baljinder Kaur, Mintu Kappa, Yasaman Mohsani, Sikandar Ghumman, Shahbaz Ghuman, among others.

Jatt Brothers (Punjabi)

Producer: K.V Dhillon

Director: Manav Shah

Singer-turned-actor Jass Manak makes a debut in Pollywood with the drama film Jatt Brothers, which also stars Nikeet Dhillon and Priyanka Khera.

Valimai (dubbed in Hindi)

Producer: Boney Kapoor

Director: H. Vinoth

Tamil film Valimai stars Huma Qureshi and superstar Ajith. Kartikeya Gummakonda also play important role in this film. Huma is playing the role of a police officer in this film and will be seen doing action for the first time.

—Dharam Pal