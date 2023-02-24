Among the new releases this week is Emraan Hashmi-starrerSelfiee

Film: Missing (English)
Directors: Nick Johnson, Will Merrick
This murder mystery showcases an ensemble star cast comprising Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney and Nia Long. With this film, Nick Johnson and Will Merrick make their debut as directors. The thrilling roller-coaster mystery makes you wonder how well you know the people closest to you.
Film: Ji Wife Ji (Punjabi)
Directors: Avtar Singh
Actress Deepika Aggarwal, who was last seen playing a fashion designer in popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, makes her Punjabi film debut with Ji Wife Ji. Roshan Prince will play the lead role. The film also stars Karamjit Anmol, Anita Devgan, Harby Sangha, Preet Anand, among others.
Film: Selfiee (Hindi)
Director: Raj Mehta
Emraan Hashmi’s most-anticipated new film Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy drama Driving License. In the film, Hashmi essays the role of motor inspector Omprakash Agarwal, whose tryst with his favourite superstar actor Vijay (Akshay Kumar) leads to a series of misunderstandings and complicated events. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrrat Bharuccha.
Film: Marlowe (English)
Directors: Neil Jordan
This gripping noir crime thriller set in the late 1930’s Bay City is reportedly based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by Benjamin Black.
The film stars Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, Diana Kruger, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Alan Cumming. — Dharam Pal
